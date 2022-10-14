Russia is 'doing everything right' in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

Russia is 'doing everything right' in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin2 min read . 07:09 PM IST
There is no need for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden, Putin adds
President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia is 'doing everything right' in Ukraine, despite a failed attempt to topple the government and weeks of territorial losses.
"What is happening today is not pleasant. But all the same, (if Russia hadn't attacked on February) we would have been in the same situation, only the conditions would have been worse for us. So we're doing everything right," Putin told reporters at a press conference in Kazakhstan.
He also asserted that there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. He also repeated the Kremlin position that Russia was willing to hold talks, although he said they would require international mediation if Ukraine was willing to take part.
Taken together, Putin's comments appeared to suggest a slight softening of his tone as the war nears the end of its eighth month, after weeks of Ukrainian advances and significant Russian defeats.
Meanwhile, Putin also pointed out he saw "no need" for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden as tensions with Washington soar over a litany of issues including Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"We should ask him if he's ready to hold such talks with me or not. I don't see the need, to be honest," Putin said, asked about a potential meeting with Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit in November.
He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia is not yet decided.
"The question of my trip there has not been finalised. Russia will certainly take part. As for the format, we're still thinking about it," Putin told reporters following a summit in Kazakhstan.
Speaking earlier this week, Biden said he had "no intention" of meeting with Putin but did not rule out potential talks.
(With inputs from agencies)
