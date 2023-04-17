'Russia is looking at Asia, and for India it could mean….': MEA during FTA talks

'Russia is looking at Asia, and for India it could mean….': MEA during FTA talks2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 05:08 PM IST
- Jaishankar during the Free-trade agreement talks opined that India's relation with Russia is now a point of scrutiny and increased attention among world leaders as unlike expectation post the Russia-Ukraine war, the ‘partnership between the two countries has not changed’
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the diplomatic relations between India and Russia are a subject of ‘attention and comment’. Jaishankar's comment come amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, wherein the world has mostly chosen sides, whereas India has refused to issue sanctions or marginalise Russia, unlike the West.
