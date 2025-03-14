Russia issues chilling warning to Ukrainian troops in Kursk: ‘If they refuse to lay down their arms, they…’

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, warned on Friday that Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region would face ruthless destruction if they continued to fight.

Medvedev stated that Russia was offering a humanitarian option but with a severe consequence for resistance. "If they refuse to lay down their arms, they will all be methodically and mercilessly destroyed," he said. He added that the coming hours would reveal Kyiv’s decision regarding its troops.

Putin responds to Trump's plea Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed US President Donald Trump's appeal for mercy toward the Ukrainian soldiers allegedly encircled in Kursk. In a social media post, Trump stated, "I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II."

Putin, while addressing his Security Council, acknowledged Trump’s plea but accused Ukrainian troops of committing crimes against civilians. "I understand the call by Trump to take humanitarian considerations into account," Putin said. He assured that if Ukrainian troops surrendered, "they will be guaranteed life and decent treatment in accordance with international law and the laws of the Russian Federation."

Ukraine denies encirclement, acknowledges difficult situation Ukraine dismissed Russia’s claim that its troops were surrounded in Kursk, calling it a fabrication. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted the situation remained challenging. "It is very difficult," he said, without directly addressing Trump’s plea or Putin’s statements.

Conditions for safe surrender Putin insisted that the safety of Ukrainian troops could only be ensured if Kyiv officially ordered them to surrender. "To effectively implement the appeal of the US president, a corresponding order from the military-political leadership of Ukraine is needed for its military units to lay down their arms and surrender," he stated.

With tensions escalating, the international community remains watchful of how Kyiv will respond and whether a peaceful resolution can be reached in Kursk.