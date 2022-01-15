OPEN APP
Russia, Japan issue tsunami warnings following Tonga's volcanic eruption

In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC, an island created by the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano is seen smoking Jan. 7, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, Jan. 15, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast, with reports of waves pushing boats up in the docks in Hawaii. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) (AP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2022, 11:02 PM IST ANI

A massive undersea volcanic eruption in the island country of Tonga caused a wave surge in the Pacific

MOSCOW : Russia and Japan issued tsunami warnings after a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the island country of Tonga caused a wave surge in the Pacific, reported Sputnik.

The underwater eruption could trigger waves of up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) in Russia's Kuril Islands, Sputnik quoted Russian emergency authorities in the Pacific coast district of Sakhalin as saying.

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that it expected surge waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) to reach the Amami and Tokara Islands, both part of the Ryukyu archipelago stretching southwest to Taiwan.

Over a hundred families were evacuated on Saturday from shoreline Samoan villages after a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific island country of Tonga caused waves to surge.

The eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano sparked tsunami alerts across the South Pacific, according to Sputnik. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

