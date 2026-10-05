Russia lab worker dies of 'severe pneumonia', sparking plague scare; dozens quarantined: What we know so far

Dozens have been put under quarantine as a precautionary measure after a laboratory worker at an institute in Siberia, Russia, that studies plague-causing bacteria died under unknown circumstances. The exact cause of her illness is still under investigation; however, rumours on social media have surfaced that she may have mistakenly released plague – a fatal bacterial infection that remains endemic in parts of the world. Russian authorities, however, have dismissed the claims.

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The World Health Organisation said it was aware of reports that a laboratory worker in Irkutsk Oblast, in the Russian Federation, died of “severe pneumonia” on October 2, 2026, and that it had provided support to Russia.

"In accordance with Articles 9 and 10 of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), WHO is in contact with the Russian health authorities to verify the event, its circumstances, the laboratory tests underway, and their results, the rationale for contact-tracing and the health status of contacts, as well as any potential international public health implications," WHO said, according to news agency ANI.

According to a Reuters report, Russia's health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told state media that the institute had found no evidence of any accidents involving the handling of pathogens after rumours spread on social media that the woman had dropped a test tube containing live bacteria.

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Nevertheless, Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, flew to Siberia for an emergency meeting over the weekend.

Authorities have placed people who came into contact with the deceased woman under quarantine as a precaution, while sections of the hospital in Shelekhov, where she died, have been sealed off. An aluminium plant in the area has also instructed its employees to wear masks.

Officials have asked residents not to panic, stressing that there is currently no indication that the woman's death was connected to her work at the Anti-Plague Institute.

Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev told Reuters that the woman died of "pneumonia of unknown aetiology". He also said that no other employees of the Anti-Plague Institute had sought medical treatment in recent days.

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Kobzev said authorities had traced everyone known to have been in contact with the woman. The contacts have since been medically examined and placed under supervision, while officials maintain that the situation remains under control.

What is plague? Plague is endemic in parts of Siberia, where the bacteria that causes the disease, Yersinia pestis, is found among small wild mammals and the fleas that live on them. The region is also the site of the earliest known prehistoric human outbreak of plague.

However, plague infections among people in Russia are rare. Cases are reported every year in some other parts of the world, particularly in Africa.

According to the WHO, if plague is not treated, the bacteria can spread from the lymphatic system into the bloodstream or lungs. This can lead to two serious forms of the disease — septicemic plague, which affects the blood, or pneumonic plague, which affects the lungs.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Russia lab worker dies of 'severe pneumonia', sparking plague scare; dozens quarantined: What we know so far