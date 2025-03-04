US Pauses Ukraine Aid: Russia on Tuesday lauded the suspension of US aid to Ukraine following a public clash between their leaders, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kremlin tagged said it was the “best contribution to peace” and for ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

US pausing aid for Ukraine was announced on Monday, has gone into effect immediately and impacts hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry in the process of being sent to Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

"If the United States stops (military supplies), this would probably be the best contribution to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that it was a "solution which could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process".

Dmitry Peskov added: "We will see how the situation on the ground evolves," stressing that the US had been Ukraine's main military supplier since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2023.

Trump Freezes Ukraine Aid President Donald Trump ordered a pause to all US military aid to Ukraine, turning up the heat on Volodymyr Zelenskyy days after an Oval Office blowup with the Ukrainian president left support from his country’s most important ally in doubt.

The US is holding up all pending military assistance until Donald Trump determines Ukraine’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, Bloomberg quoted a senior Defense Department official.

The administration will also review the Ukraine aid to make sure it’s contributing to a solution to the conflict, a White House official said.

The order applies to all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland. While the extent of the affected weapons isn’t immediately known, Trump had inherited from former President Joe Biden the authority to deliver $3.85 billion in weapons from US stockpiles.

Ukraine open to talks with US on military aid Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy's aide on Tuesday said that the Kyiv is ‘ready’ to talk to Donald Trump on military aid.

However, trump pausing aid for Ukraine also faced criticism from Kyiv.

US President Donald Trump's pause of all military aid to Ukraine looks like he is trying to push Kyiv towards capitulation on Russia's terms, a senior Ukrainian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"To stop aid now means to help (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Oleksandr Merezhko, the chair of Ukraine's Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, told Reuters.