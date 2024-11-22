Russia launches ‘experimental’ ballistic missile amid Ukraine war; Putin declares Kyiv has ‘no means’ against ‘Oreshnik’

Vladimir Putin announced a strike on Dnipro using a new medium-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic warhead, claiming it was in response to Ukraine's long-range weapon use. Ukraine asserted its right to target Russian military sites, while the US called Putin's remarks reckless.

Updated22 Nov 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: A view shows a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war: A view shows a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine (REUTERS)

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Thursday that Moscow had deployed an experimental ballistic missile with a medium-range hypersonic warhead, targeting the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The strike comes amid heightened tensions over Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range weaponry.

Ukraine had earlier claimed Russia had used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which would have represented a significant escalation in its assaults. But several Western officials said that the weapon was not an ICBM and instead was likely an intermediate-range missile that flies shorter distances.

Ukraine fired US and British missiles at targets inside Russia this week despite Moscow's warnings that it would see such action as a major escalation.

Vladimir Putin Links Missile Use to Western Arms

In a televised address, Putin stated that the missile, referred to by Russian missile forces as "Oreshnik," was deployed in response to Ukraine’s use of US-made Army Tactical Missile Systems, and British-French Storm Shadow systems.

“Our missilemen called it ‘Oreshnik,’” Putin said, adding that Ukraine lacks the capability to counter the new weapon.

“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities, and in the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively and in kind,” the Russian leader said.

Putin warned that Russia would respond decisively if aggressive actions escalate further, suggesting potential strikes on military facilities in nations supporting Ukraine’s offensive capabilities.

Key Features of the “Oreshnik” Missile, Used by Russia

The ‘experimental’ ballistic missile with hypersonic warhead in question utilised a Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) system, according to a CNN report citing multiple officials.

MIRVs, originally developed during the Cold War, allow a single missile to deliver multiple warheads, each targeting distinct locations.

Though the Russian missile carried conventional rather than nuclear warheads, its design mirrors weapons intended for nuclear deployment, underscoring its potential for significant impact.

US Pre-Warning to Russia-Ukeainw War

Russia informed the United States about the launch 30 minutes in advance through the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Centre.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the notification as part of standard operating procedures.

The Pentagon, while acknowledging the warning, criticised Putin’s rhetoric as “dangerous and reckless.”

Ukraine Asserts Its Right to Respond to Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry declared the country’s right to strike legitimate military targets within Russia under international law. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile attack as a “severe escalation,” highlighting the increased scale and brutality of the conflict.

“The use of such weapons is a clear violation of established norms,” Zelensky said, calling for continued international support in countering Russian aggression.

Ukraine War: International Reaction and Concerns

The United Nations labelled the missile deployment as “another concerning and worrying development,” while analysts emphasised the potential ramifications of using MIRV-equipped missiles in conventional warfare.

As the conflict intensifies, both Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine have demonstrated a willingness to escalate their military strategies, raising fears of a broader confrontation involving advanced weaponry.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 07:16 AM IST
