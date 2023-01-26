Russia-Ukraine war updates: The Kyiv administration in Ukraine has informed that fifteen Russian cruise missiles have been shot down, according to a report by AP.

According to Reuters, Vladimir Putin led- Russia on Thursday launched a rush-hour barrage of missiles towards Ukraine. The attack comes a day after Kyiv secured Western pledges of dozens of modern battlefield tanks to try to push back the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country. The mayor of Kyiv said one person had been killed and two more were wounded on Thursday after Russia launched more than a dozen missiles in its latest large-scale aerial offensive.

"As a result of a rocket hitting a non-residential building in the Golosiivsky district, there is information that one person is dead and two wounded," Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media. The Kyiv city military administration said the death was due to parts of a missile falling.

"The casualties have been hospitalised by medics," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The head of the Kyiv city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv" but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, on the east side of the river that divides the city.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force" to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.