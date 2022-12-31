Russia launches New Year’s eve strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian armed forces repelled Russian attacks in more then 10 directions, Ukraine’s general staff reports. Donetsk and Luhansk regions remain the most severe battlefield. Russia continued to shell civilian settlements through the whole front line, hitting residences and critical infrastructure. Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson regions were under strikes Saturday morning. Four civilians were killed and four injured. Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said there was a hit in one of the city’s districts.