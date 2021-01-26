Russia lifts travel ban from India, 3 other countries

New Delhi: Russia has lifted the travel restrictions, which were imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from India. Russian Embassy today confirmed it via a tweet.

Apart from India, the travel restrictions have also been lifted from Finland, Vietnam and Qatar.

"For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021," tweeted the Russian Embassy.

For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to #Russia, imposed due to spread of #COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5xDPKVg80M — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) January 26, 2021





The Russian government's press statement specified that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit will be allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries.

.@GovernmentRF's press statement specifies that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit are allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries ➡️ https://t.co/EmgdPCpsjs — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) January 26, 2021

On 16 March 2020, Russia had imposed travel restrictions in a bid to check the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Russia has registered 19,290 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 3,738,690 on Monday.

