Russia lifts travel ban from India, 3 other countries

Russia lifts travel ban from India, 3 other countries1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
Apart from India, Russia has also lifted travel restrictions from Finland, Vietnam and Qatar
New Delhi: Russia has lifted the travel restrictions, which were imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from India. Russian Embassy today confirmed it via a tweet.
Apart from India, the travel restrictions have also been lifted from Finland, Vietnam and Qatar.
"For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021," tweeted the Russian Embassy.
The Russian government's press statement specified that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit will be allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries.
On 16 March 2020, Russia had imposed travel restrictions in a bid to check the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
Russia has registered 19,290 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 3,738,690 on Monday.
