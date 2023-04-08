Russia likely behind US military document leak, officials say

Russia likely behind US military document leak, officials say2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:52 AM IST
The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the U.S. officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from an investigation into the leak itself.
Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters on Friday.
