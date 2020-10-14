Russia likely to register second coronavirus vaccine this week: Report

Amid the buzz and the manufacturing of a potential Covid-19 vaccine against the novel coronavirus across the world, Russia is likely to register its second Covid-19 vaccine this week, as per reports.

The second Russian coronavirus vaccine could be officially registered this week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday, according to Russian news agency Tass.

"Today, two Russian vaccines are in the clinical trial [stage], while another one is registered. We are planning that one of the vaccines in clinical trials will also be registered and will move to the production stage this week," he said, reported Tass.

Murashko also noted that expanding the scale of flu vaccination is also vital in fighting the pandemic.

Earlier, Novosibirsk’s Vector Research Center shared plans to register its vaccine in mid-October.

Last month, the Russian government announced that it completed clinical trials of the second vaccine, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.

The watchdog added that all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine are feeling fine.

He also said the volunteers only experienced sensitivity at the injection site, but other than that did not have any side effects.

Apart from that, on August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, even before final trials. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V" in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists.

Earlier this month, human trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine have begun in the United Arab Emirates, the Kremlin said on Monday in a statement while detailing a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, reported Reuters.

The trials in the UAE are the second trials of the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, following the launch of trials in Belarus. Similar trials are also expected to begin in Venezuela in the near future.

Meanwhile, Russia has registered 14,231 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,868 on Tuesday, breaking the single-day growth record again and taking the cumulative case total to 1,340,409, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

