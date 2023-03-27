Russia likely to seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts, says report

Russian administration is mulling to seek compensation over damage from last year’s explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, reported AlJazeera quoting news agency RIA Novosti which cited a Russian diplomat.

Earlier in September, 2022, the pipeline -- connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea -- were hit by unexplained blasts which Moscow called an act of 'international terrorism'.

“We do not rule out later the raising of the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines," AlJazeera quoted Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of Russia’s Foreign Ministry department for economic cooperation, as saying.

Adding more, Birichevsky said that Western countries are urging an independent international investigation of the Nord Stream blasts, and opposing a Russia-prepared draft UN Security Council resolution.

“Despite this, we intend to continue to insist on a comprehensive and open international investigation with the mandatory participation of Russian representatives," Birichevsky said.

Ever since the Russia's invasion on Ukraine, Berlin has taken steps to reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, that is being supplied by the Nord Stream pipelines.

In the September’s explosions, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines became inoperable and caused significant leaks of methane gas.

The United Nations Environment Programme even claimed that the leaks in the Baltic Sea led to the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded.

However, Western allies -- including Germany -- alleged the blasts were a deliberate act.