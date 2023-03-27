Russia likely to seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts, says report

Russia likely to seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts, says report1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Earlier in September, 2022, the pipeline -- connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea -- were hit by unexplained blasts which Moscow called an act of 'international terrorism'.
Russian administration is mulling to seek compensation over damage from last year’s explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, reported AlJazeera quoting news agency RIA Novosti which cited a Russian diplomat.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×