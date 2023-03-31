Russia looking to 'starving' N. Korea for ammunition in exchange for food, claims US2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:20 PM IST
- While North Korea is facing a severe shortage of food, Russia needs as much ammunition it can amass for the war against Ukraine to continue
Vladimir Putin led Russia is likely seeking more ammunition from Kim Jong Un led North Korea in exchange for food aid, White House national security spokesman John Kirby has said. Notably, North Korea has been facing a sever crisis of food in the country.
