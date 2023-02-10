Russia may cut March oil production by 5L barrels a day, says Dy PM
As of now, Russia is able to sell its oil volumes to foreign markets and it does not want to adhere to the price restrictions imposed by Western nations, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
Russia aims to cut its March oil production voluntarily by 500,000 barrels a day in response to the western price caps, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement.
