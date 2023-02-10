Home / News / World /  Russia may cut March oil production by 5L barrels a day, says Dy PM
Russia may cut March oil production by 5L barrels a day, says Dy PM

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 02:25 PM IST Bloomberg
File: A view of a petrol station of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft and high-rise residential buildings under construction in Moscow on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
File: A view of a petrol station of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft and high-rise residential buildings under construction in Moscow on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (AFP)

As of now, Russia is able to sell its oil volumes to foreign markets and it does not want to adhere to the price restrictions imposed by Western nations, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia aims to cut its March oil production voluntarily by 500,000 barrels a day in response to the western price caps, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement.

“When making further decisions, we will act based on how the market situation is developing," he said. 

(This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

