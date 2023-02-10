Russia may cut March oil production by 5L barrels a day, says Dy PM

As of now, Russia is able to sell its oil volumes to foreign markets and it does not want to adhere to the price restrictions imposed by Western nations, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia aims to cut its March oil production voluntarily by 500,000 barrels a day in response to the western price caps, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement.

As of now, Russia is able to sell its oil volumes to foreign markets and it does not want to adhere to the price restrictions imposed by Western nations, Novak said.

"When making further decisions, we will act based on how the market situation is developing," he said.

"When making further decisions, we will act based on how the market situation is developing," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.