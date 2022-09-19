Russia may have lost four combat jets in Ukraine in the last 10 days, says UK1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST
There is a real possibility that some aircraft have strayed over enemy territory
Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday.