Russia may launch another Covid-19 vaccine by November: Report

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation, which was attended by President Vladimir Putin, that the state registration of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Vector was scheduled for September and the first batch was due to be produced by October.Scores of Russia’s business and political elite were given access to the experimental vaccine as early as April, according to people familiar with the effort, reported Bloomberg. Military volunteers completed Phase 2 trials of the drug last week.