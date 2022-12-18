Russia may reduce fuel exports in response to price cap: Turkish envoy

Turkey considers India a friendly country and, in terms of the latter’s location, human resources, vibrant economy and increasingly critical role in the international arena, as a significant partner. India is our largest trade partner in South Asia. Turkey and India should mutually benefit from the great potential they have. In international relations, one cannot expect partner-states to always share the same views on every issue. But good relations between states should not be a prisoner of their differences on some specific issues. We don’t need to reset our ties. We have deep-rooted historical and cultural ties dating back many centuries. We don’t need to reset anything. Throughout history, our countries and peoples interacted with each other. Both countries are G-20 members and share fundamental common values such as democracy, the rule of law, and liberal economies. Fortunately, we have many common grounds and interests for cooperation. I am glad both countries are ready to work towards this end. For example, our President called Putin to ask him to refrain from the annexation of certain regions of Ukraine and warned about the escalation risks that such a decision would entail.