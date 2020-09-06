Russia may release Sputnik V Covid vaccine for civilian use this week: Report

"Its examination is to begin within days. Also, within days we are to obtain permission. There is a certain procedure of authorizing a batch for civilian use. It must pass the quality check of the medical watchdog Roszdravnadzor. Within days, between September 10 and 13, we are to obtain permission to release a batch of the vaccine for civilian use. Respectively, from that moment on the population will begin to be vaccinated," he said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel, reported Russian news agency TASS.