A United States intelligence assessment has concluded that Russia may use its new lethal experimental Oreshnik missile against Ukraine again in the "coming days", reported the news agency AP, citing a US official aware of the development on Wednesday, December 11.

The missile is seen by U.S. officials more as an attempt at intimidation than a game-changer on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to the U.S. official cited in the agency report.

Russia has only a handful of the missiles, which carry a smaller warhead than other missiles that Russia has regularly launched at Ukraine, according to the official.

Russia first used the weapon on November 21 in a missile attack against Dnipro, a city in Ukraine. The surveillance video of the strike showed huge fireballs piercing the darkness and slamming into the ground at great speed.

“We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities," President Vladimir Putin said earlier.

According to the Pentagon, the Oreshnik is an intermediate-range missiles can fly between 500 to 5,500 kilometers. Such weapons were banned under a Soviet-era treaty that Washington and Moscow abandoned in 2019, as per the agency report.

Russia warns citizen to travel West The gravity of the situation rises as Russia warns its citizens not to visit the United States, Canada and some European Union countries in the coming weeks amid the risk of being “hunted" down by the U.S. authorities, reported the news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

“In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry in a news briefing, as per the agency report.

"We urge you to continue to refrain from trips to the United States of America and its allied satellite states, including, first of all, Canada and, with a few exceptions, European Union countries, during these holidays," she said quoted the news agency.