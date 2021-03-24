Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia, Mubadala invest in Telegram after Kremlin ban failed

Russia, Mubadala invest in Telegram after Kremlin ban failed

The introductory page for the Telegram app
1 min read . 06:01 AM IST Bloomberg

Mubadala and an Abu Dhabi joint venture it owns a stake in announced each made a $75 million investment in pre-initial public offering convertible bonds in Telegram

The state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund said Tuesday it joined Mubadala Investment Co. in buying convertible bonds of the Telegram messaging app, which was banned in Russia from 2018 until last summer.

The state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund said Tuesday it joined Mubadala Investment Co. in buying convertible bonds of the Telegram messaging app, which was banned in Russia from 2018 until last summer.

Earlier Tuesday, Mubadala and an Abu Dhabi joint venture it owns a stake in announced each made a $75 million investment in pre-initial public offering convertible bonds in Telegram. A spokesman for RDIF declined to say how much it contributed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Earlier Tuesday, Mubadala and an Abu Dhabi joint venture it owns a stake in announced each made a $75 million investment in pre-initial public offering convertible bonds in Telegram. A spokesman for RDIF declined to say how much it contributed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

Telegram has over 500 million active users and has seen usage surge after major U.S. technology companies cracked down on conservative voices in the U.S. earlier this year. It was forced to raise funds to repay investors after an attempt at an ICO for its Gram cryptocurrency failed because of a ban imposed by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

“I am happy to share that Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds (a form of debt) to some of the largest and most knowledgeable investors from all over the world," founder Pavel Durov said in a statement on the app. “This will enable Telegram to continue growing globally while sticking to its values and remaining independent."

Russian regulators attempted to block the service in 2018 when it refused to provide law enforcement with encryption keys to read messages. For two years, the company thwarted efforts to enforce the ban, including by changing IP-addresses to evade blocking, until Russia ultimately gave up last June.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.