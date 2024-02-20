‘Russia never hurt our interests’: EAM Jaishankar defends India's ‘stable and friendly’ ties with Moscow
Jaishankar reaffirms India's friendly ties with Russia and justifies the continued purchase of Russian oil despite global tensions. He highlights the need for independent foreign policy decisions and stable energy supplies amidst geopolitical challenges.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an interview with a German economic daily, Handelsblatt, has said that many Western countries used to supply arms to Pakistan and not India, adding that the trend has changed in the past decade.
