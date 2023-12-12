Russian critic Alexei Navalny's disappearance draws US ‘concern’, Vladimir Putin govt remains 'unaware of whereabouts'
Alexei Navalny had been removed from the penal colony where he had been imprisoned since 2022, his allies said, adding that they were preparing for his expected transfer to a ‘special regime’ colony after he was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison.
Russian authorities have criticized the United States Government for what it called "interference" in the case of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It was recently reported that allies of the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said that they had been unable to locate Navalny for six days, and that he had likely been transferred to another facility.