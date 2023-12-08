Vladimir Putin to run for President in 2024: ‘I will not hide…’
Vladimir Putin will not face any major challengers in his bid for a sixth term and will likely seek as big a mandate as possible in order to conceal domestic discord over the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been governing the nation since the turn of the century has said that he will run for the post in the 2024 polls. Vladimir Putin was shown by state media saying he would run for a new six-year presidential term in 2024.
