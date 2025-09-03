Russia, North Korea fighting ‘together against modern Nazism’, Putin tells Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Chinese capital, where they were attending a massive parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, AFP reported.

The Kremlin said Putin thanked Kim for North Korea's deployments of soldiers to aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, and told him the two countries stood together fighting “against modern Nazism”.

Following their attendance at a major military parade in central Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the two leaders held formal talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

According to a statement from the Kremlin on social media, Putin and Kim travelled together in the same car from the official reception to the negotiation venue.

In his opening remarks, Kim said that cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has “significantly strengthened” since the two countries signed a strategic partnership pact in June last year during a summit in the North Korean capital.

Although he did not specifically mention the war, Kim stressed that “if there’s anything I can do for you and the people of Russia, if there is more that needs to be done, I will consider it as a fraternal duty, an obligation that we surely need to bear, and will be prepared to do everything possible to help.”

The anniversary celebrations in Beijing mark the first time that Kim has attended a major multilateral event during his 14-year rule, and the first time Kim, Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, have gathered at the same venue.

Beyond the pageantry, analysts are closely watching for signs that Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un may be moving toward deeper defence cooperation, Reuters reported.

This comes in the wake of a June 2024 defence pact between Russia and North Korea and speculation about a similar agreement between China and North Korea, a development that could reshape the military balance in the Asia-Pacific.

During his visit, Putin finalised expanded energy agreements with Beijing, while the high-profile gathering offered Kim a rare chance to secure implicit backing for North Korea’s banned nuclear program.

It also marked the first time in 66 years that a North Korean leader attended a Chinese military parade.

Kim was accompanied to Beijing by his daughter, Ju Ae, believed by South Korean intelligence to be his likely successor. However, she was not seen at the parade itself.