Volodymyr Zelenskyy while addressing the United Nations General Assembly meeting of world leaders said Russia was not serious about ending the seven-month-long war in Ukraine while insisting that his country would repel Russia's attack and drive its troops out.

Zelenskyy's speech at the UNGA came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would mobilize the reservist, the first such announcement since World War II. Reports indicate as many as 300,000 reservists could be conscripted as Ukraine gains momentum in the war by recapturing territory in weeks that it took the Russians months to take over. A day earlier, Moscow had also announced referendums in eastern and southern Ukraine becoming part of Russia.

Although the Ukrainian leader did not discuss both these developments in detail he did suggest that any talks of negotiations by Russia were only a delaying tactic and that Moscow's actions speak louder than its words.

He said, “They talk about the talks but announce military mobilization. They talk about the talks but announce pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine,"

Zelensky also vowed to regain the lost territory, he said, “We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,"

Zelenskyy also demanded Russia receive "just punishment" for its invasion of Ukraine from a special UN tribunal, including monetary fines and the loss of Moscow's veto power in the Security Council.

He said, “A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment,"

“A special tribunal should be created to punish Russia for the crime of aggression against our state... Russia should pay for this war with its assets," the Ukrainian President added.

Notably, President Zelenskyy, who was addressing the world leaders gathering for the first time since Russia's invasion, did not deliver his speech at the august rostrum where other presidents, prime ministers and monarchs speak but instead he was granted special permission to not come in person.

The Ukrainian President's address was one of the most anticipated speeches at the UNGA and Zelenskyy delivered the speech dressed in his iconic olive green t-shirt and sitting at a table with a Ukrainian flag on his right and a large image of the UN's flag on his.