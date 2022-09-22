Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war: Zelenskyy at UNGA2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Russia was not serious about ending the war in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy while addressing the United Nations General Assembly meeting of world leaders said Russia was not serious about ending the seven-month-long war in Ukraine while insisting that his country would repel Russia's attack and drive its troops out.