Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war: Zelenskyy at UNGA

Zelenskyy's speech at the UNGA came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would mobilize the reservist, the first such announcement since World War II. Reports indicate as many as 300,000 reservists could be conscripted as Ukraine gains momentum in the war by recapturing territory in weeks that it took the Russians months to take over. A day earlier, Moscow had also announced referendums in eastern and southern Ukraine becoming part of Russia.