Russia not using energy as 'weapon' against Europe, says Vladimir Putin2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 03:59 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday denied that the country was using energy as a weapon against Europe
Amid allegations of Russia cutting gas supply to Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday denied that the country was using energy as a "weapon". The clarification from the president has come days after Russia had halted natural gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1, which is a 1222 km long key pipeline to Europe.