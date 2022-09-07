Amid allegations of Russia cutting gas supply to Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday denied that the country was using energy as a "weapon". The clarification from the president has come days after Russia had halted natural gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1, which is a 1222 km long key pipeline to Europe.

"They say that Russia uses energy as a weapon. More nonsense! What weapon do we use? We supply as much as required according to requests" from importers, Vladimir Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Also Read: Energy war as West caps Russian oil price, Moscow keeps gas pipe shut

Notably, Russia had drastically reduced the gas supply to Europe via Nord Stream to 40 per cent in June. The supply was further slashed to 20 per cent in the next months. However, Europe was yet to receive the final blow when Russia completely halted the gas supply on 31 August, in the name of maintenance.

On 3 September, the gas supply was shunted for an indefinite period. Globally, the move has been seen as Russia's way of pressuring Europe to uplift the sanctions imposed on it after its unprecedented invasion of Ukraine.

Russia blames West sanctions for supply cut

The Russian government has been claiming that it is unable to meet the global energy demand-supply due to the sanctions imposed on it by the USA. Its key government officials have given public statements explaining the disruptions in the maintenance of crucial units due to the sanctions imposed by the West.

It is worth noting, that the EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in an interview with a global media outlet, accused Russia of using gas as a weapon against Europe. She went ahead by pointing out the alternative gas pipelines that Moscow could have used in case of the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 due to technical issues.

Nord Stream 1- Europe's gas lifeline

Europe fulfills the maximum demand of its gas needs via Nord Stream 1. This 1222 km long gas pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany. It stretches from St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany. There is another pipeline that is under construction to provide gas supply from Russia to Europe.

The gas pipeline is owned by Nord Stream AG, whose majority of shares are owned by Gazprom, a Russian state company. This makes it easy for Moscow to influence the working of the company and its gas supply.

Inflation in Europe

As the winters are about to arrive in Europe, the energy crisis has become a major challenge for the government. At present, the gas prices in Europe are about 450% higher than what they used to be earlier. The energy crisis is impacting every sector of European economies. Moreover, the European currency had slid to historical level after Russia halted gas supply to Europe.