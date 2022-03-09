Russia has become a global economic and financial pariah, said a US senior administration official after President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US.

America is united in its resolve to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said a senior US administration official, adding that "there's broad support across the country for degrading the strength of Putin's economy and war machine through curb on energy exports".

The official said that the ban will further deprive Putin of the economic resources to fund his "needless war of choice".

US President Biden termed the package of economic sanctions enforced against Russia "most significant in history" and claimed that it has caused consequential damage to the Russian economy.

"It has caused the Russian economy to crater. The Ruble is now down 50 per cent and worth less than one American penny since Putin announced his war," he told reporters at the White House after announcing an immediate ban on import of Russian oil and gas.

"We cut Russia's largest banks from the international financial system and it has crippled their ability to do business with the rest of the world," Biden said.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the US would ban the import of Russian oil and gas, "targeting the main artery of Russia's economy" in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"Over 30 counties, representing well over half the world's economy, have announced sanctions that impose immediate and debilitating economic costs on Russia, cut off its access to high tech, sap its growth potential and weaken its military for years to come."

By isolating Russia's Central Bank from the global financial system, the US has disarmed Putin's war chest of foreign reserves and he can do very little to slow the freefall of his currency, the official claimed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.