Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny ‘missing’ from prison months ahead of Presidential Elections
Alexei Navalny, Russia's main opposition leader and a bitter critic of President Vladimir Putin is missing from the prison he was lodged in, as per his legal team. The lawyers of Navalny claimed that they tried to reach out to the leader in the two penal colonies where he was believed to be imprisoned, but could not find him in either the IK-6 or IK-7 penal colonies. The development comes days after President Vladimir Putin decided to run for the 2024 Presidential Elections.