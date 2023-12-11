Alexei Navalny, Russia's main opposition leader and a bitter critic of President Vladimir Putin is missing from the prison he was lodged in, as per his legal team. The lawyers of Navalny claimed that they tried to reach out to the leader in the two penal colonies where he was believed to be imprisoned, but could not find him in either the IK-6 or IK-7 penal colonies. The development comes days after President Vladimir Putin decided to run for the 2024 Presidential Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Russia sentences an ally of exiled Alexei Navalny to eight years in absentia “On Friday and throughout today, neither IK-6 nor IK-7 responded to them," Yarmysh, a person from Alexei Navalny's legal team posted. He also added that the opposition leader has been missing for the last 6 days and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Alexei Navalny is serving a 19-years in prison on charges like creating an extremist community, financing extremist activities, etc. The opposition leader has suffered from dire illness in prison and even an assassination attempt allegedly by the agents of the Vladimir Putin-led Russian government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vladimir Putin has denied all such allegations and claimed that Russia “would have finished" the job if they wanted to kill Alexei Navalny. But, the supporters of Alexei Navalny claim that the opposition leader posed one of the biggest political threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin and that's why he remains in prison under the charges they claim as "bogus".

Against Ukraine invasion Apart from being a direct challenge to Vladimir Putin's authority, Alexei Navalny also led a campaign from prison against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The opposition leader promised to turn the common Russian citizens against the war.

“We will conduct an election campaign against the war. And against Putin. Exactly. A long, stubborn, exhausting, but fundamentally important campaign, where we will turn people against the war," Alexei Navalny's website quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

White House expresses concern The White House released a statement on Monday expressing concerns on the reports about Alexei Navalny being missing. "He should be released immediately. He should never have been jailed in the first place," national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

