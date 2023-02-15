Russia places 6,000 Ukrainian kids in re-education camps: Yale's study
- The campaign violates the Geneva Conventions and could constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly genocide
Russia has placed thousands of Ukrainian children in camps where they’re subjected to Russian propaganda and forcible adoption by Russian families, with some even undergoing military training, a US government-backed report from Yale University found.
