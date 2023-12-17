Russia planning to attack NATO? President Vladimir Putin says 'no reason to...'
Rejecting US President Joe Biden's claim that Russia will attack a NATO country if it will win its war against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said that Kremlin has ‘no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, to fight with NATO’
Reacting to US President Joe Biden's remark that Russia would attack a NATO country if it wins the war against Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said, “Russia has no reason, no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries."