Russia plans mass production of coronavirus vaccine from next month: Report

Russia has been pushing extensively for a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year amid the race to produce world's first coronavirus vaccine.

However, the Russian Defence Ministry earlier clarified that tests of the vaccine against coronavirus are being conducted in full compliance with methodological regulations, with no attempts to reduce the duration of the research.

Currently, the country is said to be initially planning serial production of the first domestic vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology by September, TASS, a Russian agency reported.

According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, overall production will depend, first and foremost, on the needs of the healthcare system.

"At the same time, according to preliminary estimates, due to the launch of contract platforms this year we will be able to ensure the production of several hundred thousand doses of vaccine per month with a subsequent increase to several million by the beginning of next year. We will do our best to make sure that these plans are implemented," he said, cited TASS.

In addition to that, Russia will also manufacture several million doses of coronavirus vaccines per month by the beginning of next year, the minister added in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, the country was set to start mass vaccination campaign of the first developed Covid-19 vaccine, which is also touted as the world's first such vaccine, as soon as October, reported Reuters.

Apart from that, Russia has been gearing up to mass produce another vaccine by November, according to a report.

Russia’s Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology plans to launch production of a Covid-19 vaccine in November, its Director-General Rinat Maksyutov told Vesti program on Rossiya-1 TV channel, as reported by the agency.

"We expect to start production already in November this year. So, closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for [people] from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination," Maksyutov said, according to the report.

According to the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, 26 coronavirus vaccine options are being developed at 17 research institutions in Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia reported 5,427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 850,870, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 70 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll in the country of around 145 million people to 14,128.

