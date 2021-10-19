Russia plans new stay-at-home measures as Covid cases surge

Russia moved to impose new restrictions against the spread of Covid-19 as it battles record levels of infections and deaths.

President Vladimir Putin will be asked to declare Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 as non-working days nationwide, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told officials Tuesday in a televised videoconference. Regions with the most serious levels of cases should introduce the restriction from Oct. 23, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

“The burden on the healthcare system continues to increase and, in this situation, we need to get ahead of the curve," Mishustin said, telling Golikova to present the proposals at a government meeting with Putin on Wednesday. “The experience of previous restrictions has shown the effectiveness of these measures."

The government is turning to Putin after a week in which daily new infections have passed 30,000 for the first time since the crisis erupted last year, with deaths reaching a record high of 1,015 on Tuesday.

The Kremlin has resisted all calls to reintroduce a nationwide lockdown, placing responsibility on regional officials to announce social restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus. Putin has sought to distance himself publicly from unpopular restrictions but has always supported the government’s proposals.

Although Putin last year touted Russia as the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, the inoculation program has been met with widespread skepticism. Just over 45% of the population has either vaccinated or recovered from infection by Covid-19, far below the level needed for collective immunity, Golikova said.

Only 28 regions have introduced QR codes to restrict access to shopping centers, restaurants, fitness centers and other public spaces to those who’ve vaccinated or recovered from the illness, which is “insufficient," Anna Popova, head of Russia’s public health watchdog, said at the meeting.

The worsening situation “requires a much larger volume of measures to be taken and a much faster response," Popova said.

