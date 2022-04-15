This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv after Ukrainian missile attack
Russia pledges more strikes on Kyiv after Ukrainian missile attack
2 min read.15 Apr 2022Reuters
Russia also said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.
The ministry said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks.
The ministry said its forces had also taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks.
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The explosions were reported to have been heard after the Russian defence ministry announced that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had sunk while being towed after being badly damaged.
The explosions were reported to have been heard after the Russian defence ministry announced that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had sunk while being towed after being badly damaged.
Ukraine claimed the Moskva's damage was the result of one of its missile strikes. Russia's defence ministry spoke only of a fire breaking out and of exploding ammunition.
Ukraine claimed the Moskva's damage was the result of one of its missile strikes. Russia's defence ministry spoke only of a fire breaking out and of exploding ammunition.
The defence ministry said in its statement that its overnight missile strikes on Kyiv had struck the 'Vizar' factory on the edge of the Ukrainian capital which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The defence ministry said in its statement that its overnight missile strikes on Kyiv had struck the 'Vizar' factory on the edge of the Ukrainian capital which it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It pledged more strikes on Kyiv.
It pledged more strikes on Kyiv.
"The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime," the ministry said in a statement.
"The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime," the ministry said in a statement.