Russia pounds Kyiv, killing 10 as Ukraine says it has run out of Patriot interceptor missiles; Moscow blast kills 3

Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv early on Saturday, killing at least 10 people, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country had run out of interceptor missiles for its US-made Patriot air defence systems, Reuters reported.

According to Zelenskiy, Russia fired 35 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, and 185 drones at Ukraine. Only one ballistic missile was intercepted because there were no Patriot interceptors left, he said.

"Every package of ballistic missile interceptors saves the lives of our people. And every night without them results in more casualties," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, according to Reuters.

The attack triggered multiple explosions across Kyiv, damaging residential buildings, a school, infrastructure facilities and the Lithuanian Embassy. Ukrainian authorities said seven districts of the capital were hit.

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Kyiv attack leaves 10 dead, dozens injured Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said seven people were killed in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district and two more in the Solomyanskyi district. Another person died in the surrounding Kyiv region, bringing the death toll to 10.

Dozens of people, including four children, were injured in the attacks. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city was expanding and preparing more bomb shelters as Russian attacks intensify.

The latest strike marks the second major attack on Kyiv this week. On Thursday, another Russian attack killed nine people, including six members of one family near Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to its allies for additional Patriot air defence systems and interceptor missiles, warning that dwindling supplies are weakening its ability to defend against Russia's growing missile attacks.

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Bomb explosion near Moscow restaurant kills three In a separate incident, a homemade bomb carried by a woman exploded near the upscale Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, killing three people and injuring at least 21 others, Russian authorities said, according to Reuters.

Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said the woman was stopped by a security guard while attempting to enter the restaurant before the blast occurred. The woman, the security guard and a customer were killed.

Authorities have not identified those responsible for the explosion.

Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing unnamed sources, reported that investigators believe the bomb may have been intended to target people gathered on the restaurant's outdoor terrace. The report suggested the explosive may have been detonated remotely and that the woman carrying it might not have known she was transporting a bomb.