At least seven people were killed as Russia launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine overnight on Sunday, according to local Ukrainian officials and emergency services, AP reported. The attacks according to the news report, struck several regions, including Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and the capital, Kyiv.

In Kyiv, three people, including a 5-year-old child, were killed, and 10 others were injured, the city's military administration reported, the news outlet stated.

Elsewhere, four people lost their lives in Russian strikes on the Donetsk region, with three casualties reported in the front-line town of Dobropillya, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

Scale of the attack The Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russia had launched 147 drones, of which Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 97. An additional 25 drones failed to reach their targets due to countermeasures.

“New solutions are needed, with new pressure on Moscow to stop both these strikes and this war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “This week alone, more than 1,580 guided aerial bombs, almost 1,100 strike drones, and 15 missiles of various types were used against our people.”

“There is no point in signing anything (with Russians), because it will not be worth the cost of the paper where you put this signature,” Dmytro Zapadnya was quoted as saying, “The only thing that is not very pleasant is that now the United States seems to have little understanding of our situation.”

Russian counterclaims and drone strikes on its territory Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 59 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 29 over the Rostov region and 20 over Astrakhan.

In Rostov, one person was killed, and a car caught fire due to the Ukrainian drone attack, according to temporary governor Yuri Slyusar. Also, in the Belgorod region, a woman died, and her daughter was seriously injured when a Ukrainian drone struck their car, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Upcoming ceasefire negotiations Ahead of the talks in Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with US officials to discuss a potential pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Ukraine also plans to send technical teams to address the specifics of a partial ceasefire.