Russia pounds Ukraine with barrage of drones, missiles amid prisoner swap; 12 killed | Video

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia on Sunday, unleashed another wave of deadly airstrikes on Ukraine, striking the capital city Kyiv with missiles and drones for the second consecutive night, as the two sides carried out an exchange of hundreds of prisoners of war.

At least 12 people were killed in the overnight assault, including three in the Kyiv region, according to Ukrainian officials. This follows a separate round of Russian attacks on Saturday that left at least 13 dead across the country, mentions a report by CNN.

Hours after the attacks, Moscow said Russia and Ukraine have swapped 303 more prisoners, reported AFP.

Russia's latest assault on Ukraine comes after the two sides began a major prisoner exchange of soldiers and civilians — the first phase of a swap agreed on by the two countries at a meeting in Istanbul last week.

Nearly 300 Shahed drones, 70 missiles launched Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the devastating aftermath of the deadly assault. Claiming that “Russia was dragging out this war,” Zelensky said that nearly 300 drones — most of them Shahed — were launched by Russians overnight, along with 70 missiles of various types, including ballistic ones.

Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, among other regions were targeted, leading to the destruction of residential buildings, dormitories of the Kyiv university's history department, Zelensky said in a post on social media platform X.

Air sirens blare in Kyiv Kyiv’s day of celebration turned into one of sorrow as the city marked its annual Kyiv Day — a national holiday that commemorates its founding in the 5th century — under the howl of air raid sirens, with residents being warned to stay in shelters. Civilian buildings in multiple districts were damaged as Russia mounted an attack using drones and rockets, authorities told CNN.

“A difficult Sunday morning in Ukraine after a sleepless night. The most massive Russian air attack in many weeks lasted all night,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on social media platform X.

Russia Ukraine prisoner swap Earlier this month, Kyiv and Moscow engaged in their first direct talks since the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. The discussions concluded with an agreement on a prisoner exchange, which commenced on Friday, May 23 and is set to span three days.

