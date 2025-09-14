Russia praises India for rejecting pressure to cut ties despite US tariffs, ‘any attempt to obstruct this process…’

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday, September 14, lauded India for continuing its trade relations with Moscow, noting that New Delhi has remained firm on purchasing discounted Russian oil despite sustained pressure from the United States. The ministry added that India rejected the calls to cut ties with Russia, despite facing 50 per cent tariffs from the US on these imports.

Advertisement

“Frankly, anything else would be hard to imagine,” the ministry said, welcoming the fact that India was committed to continue the trade relations with Russia.

Speaking with RT, the ministry said the relations between Russia and India are “steadily and confidently advancing” and “any attempt to obstruct this process is destined to fail.”

The ministry said India’s stance not only reflects “the spirit and traditions of long-standing Russia-India friendship” but also demonstrates what it described as New Delhi’s “strategic autonomy in international affairs.” Also Read | What does Trump's likely visit to India mean for the Indian stock market? 20 stocks to benefit

It said the partnership between Russia and India is based on “the highest value of sovereignty and the primacy of national interests,” adding that the relationship has been “reliable, predictable and truly strategic in nature.”

Advertisement

President Donald Trump had initially announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. But earlier this month he signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff due to India’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the combined tariffs imposed by the US on its ally to 50 per cent.

After the tariffs came into effect, India and Russia agreed to boost trade ties as their foreign ministers met in Moscow in late August, giving little indication that Donald Trump's hefty tariffs on India for buying Russian oil would disrupt their relations.

While the US has said that India's purchases are helping to fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, New Delhi says its purchases are purely commercial transactions, accusing Washington of double standards, noting that they continue significant trade with Moscow themselves.

Advertisement