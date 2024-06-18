Before heading for his summit with North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin had thanked the country for supporting his actions in Ukraine and promised “close cooperation” to overcome western sanctions.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia has arrived in North Korea today (June 18) for his first official visit to the East Asian nation in 24 years, as per reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

