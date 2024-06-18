Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  All eyes on Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives in North Korea for first visit in 24 years. See details here

All eyes on Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives in North Korea for first visit in 24 years. See details here

Livemint

Before heading for his summit with North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin had thanked the country for supporting his actions in Ukraine and promised “close cooperation” to overcome western sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin goes down the stairs upon his arrival at the airport of Yakutsk, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, Russia earlier today on June 18

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia has arrived in North Korea today (June 18) for his first official visit to the East Asian nation in 24 years, as per reports.

This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…

