Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold ‘important talks’ with Iranian minister Abbas Araghchi after US attacks. What we know…

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for “important talks” in Moscow today (June 23), according to Russian Interfax agency, which cited Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

As per another AFP report, Araghchi left Tehran on Sunday (June 22) for his meeting with their ally, some 48 hours after the US bombed key nuclear sites in Iran.

Russia a ‘crucial backer’ for Iran, condemned US-Israel strikes Moscow is a crucial backer of Tehran, but has not swung forcefully behind its partner since Israel launched a wave of attacks on June 13, strikes that triggered Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

While Russia condemned the Israeli and US strikes, it has not offered military help and has downplayed its obligations under a sweeping strategic partnership agreement signed with Tehran just months ago.

"In this new dangerous situation ... our consultations with Russia can certainly be of great importance," Russian state media reported Araghchi as saying after landing in Moscow.

Putin-Araghchi meeting: What we know… The official IRNA news agency reported Sunday that Araghchi would "hold consultations with the president and other senior officials of Russia regarding regional and international developments following the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran."

Putin initially pitched himself as a possible mediator between Iran and Israel, but on Friday said he was only "suggesting ideas", after US President Donald Trump pushed back against a role for the Kremlin leader.

"We are by no means seeking to act as a mediator, we are simply suggesting ideas," Putin said at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

"If they turn out to be attractive to both sides, we will only be happy," he added.

Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday condemned the US strikes as "irresponsible," after having previously warned against military intervention.