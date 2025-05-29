Russia proposes second round of peace talks in Istanbul on June 2; Ukraine says ‘not opposed’ but awaits Putin’s terms

Russia has proposed a second round of direct talks with Ukraine to be held on June 2 in Istanbul, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Turkish city, which hosted the previous talks, has been suggested again for the upcoming negotiations.

Lavrov informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call about Moscow’s preparations and said Russia would present "specific proposals" during the meeting, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Kyiv: Not opposed, but waiting for Russia’s 'peace memorandum' Ukraine has expressed conditional openness to the talks. Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Kyiv is ready to engage, but criticised Russia for delaying the submission of its ceasefire memorandum.

“We reaffirm Ukraine's readiness for a full and unconditional ceasefire and continued diplomatic engagement,” said Umerov.

“We are not opposed to further meetings... but we are awaiting their memorandum so that the meeting won't be empty and can truly move us closer to ending the war.”

Umerov emphasised that Ukraine had already sent its terms and urged Moscow to act before the June 2 deadline.

Trump frustrated with Putin’s delay US President Donald Trump expressed growing irritation with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the intensifying conflict. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump accused Putin of stalling: “We're going to find out whether or not he's tapping us along or not, and if he is, we'll respond a little differently,” Trump said.

Despite his frustrations, Trump ruled out immediate new sanctions, citing the need to preserve space for diplomacy.

“Really bad things would have happened already if not for me,” he warned Putin in a Truth Social post, adding the Russian leader was “playing with fire.”

Putin aide dismisses Trump’s remarks Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov reacted sharply to Trump’s comments, saying the US President appeared "not well-briefed on the realities of the war."

Battlefront escalation despite talks Even as diplomatic talks are floated, combat on the ground continues to intensify. Russia claimed it had downed 296 Ukrainian drones across 13 regions overnight. Ukraine reported hitting multiple Russian weapons production facilities.

Ukraine’s military also said Russia launched 88 drones and five ballistic missiles, while advances in the northeastern Sumy region continued. Moscow now claims control over several villages after pushing past the border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that 50,000 Russian troops are now stationed near Sumy, though he said Kyiv is taking preventive steps.

Germany, Ukraine to develop long-range missiles In Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany and Ukraine will collaborate on long-range missile production. The Kremlin condemned the move, calling it "irresponsible" and a provocation that will fuel the conflict.

A war with no end in sight Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, following years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Over three years later, Moscow controls nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.