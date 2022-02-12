OPEN APP
Russia pulls some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine

This handout picture taken and released by the press-service of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows Ukrainian servicemen making 200-kilometres day-night-day march as part of combat training in Chernihiv region on February 12, 2022. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2022, 03:27 PM IST AFP

  • Moscow cited fear of ‘provocation’ from Kyiv or its allies amid mounting warnings of a possible Russian invasion of its neighbour

Russia said Saturday it has pulled some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine for fear of "provocations" from Kyiv or its allies amid mounting warnings of a possible Russian invasion of its neighbour.

"Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries we have indeed decided to optimise staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press release, responding to a media question on the subject.

