Putin says ‘in favour’ of US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, seeks discussion with Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he agrees in principle with a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

However, Putin said that he had “serious questions” that he needed to discuss with the United States, possibly directly with President Donald Trump.

“So the idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it," Putin told a news conference in Moscow, reported AP.

Putin added that he had ‘serious questions’ about how it would work.

"I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him," he told reporters.

