Russia's Putin wishes PM Modi on Independence Day: ‘Your country enjoys well-deserved respect’

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 15 July 2025, highlighting that India enjoys well-deserved respect among all nations at a global stage.

“Vladimir #Putin sent greetings to President of #India Droupadi #Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra #Modi on the state holiday, Independence Day,” said the Russian Embassy in India on its post on the social media platform X.

“India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda,” said Vladimir Putin in his message to PM Modi.

“We highly value our special, privileged strategic #partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas,” said Putin.

“This aligns fully with the interests of our friendly peoples and supports the strengthening of security and stability both regionally and globally,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

