Russia puts Black Sea ships on alert following exit from grain deal: Report

Russia puts Black Sea ships on alert following exit from grain deal: Report4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:23 AM IST
Russia has announced that it may consider cargo ships heading to Ukraine through the Black Sea as potential military targets, following its withdrawal from an agreement allowing the export of grain from Ukraine. Russia accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea grain corridor for 'combat purposes'.
Russia announced on Wednesday that it might view cargo ships heading to Ukraine through the Black Sea as potential military targets. This came after Russia's withdrawal from a significant agreement that allowed the export of grain from Ukraine.
