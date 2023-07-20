Russia puts Black Sea ships on alert following exit from grain deal: Report

Russia announced on Wednesday that it might view cargo ships heading to Ukraine through the Black Sea as potential military targets. This came after Russia's withdrawal from a significant agreement that allowed the export of grain from Ukraine.

As per a report by AFP, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of intentionally targeting grain export infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa during a second night of strikes. He expressed concern that such actions were endangering vulnerable nations.

As a response, Kyiv called upon other countries in the Black Sea region to step in and ensure the safe passage of cargo ships.

The recent closure of the sea route that Ukraine uses to export grain to North Africa and the Middle East has sparked concerns among European neighbouring countries about the potential influx of inexpensive grain flooding their markets, AFP further reported.

In response, the Russian defence ministry stated that any ships travelling to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea would be treated as possible carriers of military cargo. Furthermore, the flag states of these vessels would be considered as taking part in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime.

Last year, when Moscow launched its campaign in Ukraine, Black Sea ports were initially blocked by warships until a UN and Turkey-brokered agreement was reached. However, on Monday, the Kremlin announced its decision to withdraw from the deal.

This decision came after months of complaints from Russia, stating that a related agreement that permitted the export of Russian food and fertilizers had not been respected or upheld.

Moscow also accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea grain corridor for "combat purposes".

A senior United States security official told AFP on Wednesday that Russia is considering attacking civilian ships on the Black Sea and putting the blame on Kyiv.

National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge cited Russia's release of a video showing its forces detecting and destroying an "alleged Ukrainian sea mine".

"Our information indicates that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports," he said, adding the allegation was based on newly declassified intelligence. “We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks."

The Russian army said in a statement it had hit "military industrial facilities, infrastructure for fuel, and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces near the city of Odesa" in the overnight assault.

But Kyiv said the strikes had destroyed 60,000 tonnes of grain waiting to be exported to China.

"Everyone is affected by Russian terror," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation. "Everybody in the world must be interested in bringing Russia to justice for this terror."

As strikes intensified, wheat prices on the European stock exchange soared Wednesday, rising 8.2 percent from the previous day to 253.75 euros per tonne, while corn prices were up 5.4 percent.

The deal enabled the export of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain over the last year, bringing relief to countries facing critical food shortages such as Afghanistan, Sudan and Yemen.

With the strikes in Odesa, Russian President Vladimir Putin "is robbing the world of any hope of Ukrainian grain", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter.

But in a government meeting late Wednesday, Putin accused the West of using the grain deal as "political blackmail", saying the agreement "has lost all meaning".

He added he would consider rejoining the agreement only "if all principles under which Russia agreed to participate in the deal are fully taken into account and fulfilled".

Ukraine said it was prepared to continue grain exports despite the end of the deal and called on other countries to help.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's European neighbours urged the EU to extend a grain import ban until the end of the year, amid fears local farmers would be undercut by diverted Ukrainian supplies.

In June, Brussels agreed to allow Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania to restrict imports of grain from Ukraine through September.

On the front, fighting is concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv's counteroffensive is so far struggling to break through Russia's defensive lines despite extensive support from its allies.

The Russian army said it had advanced one kilometre (less than one mile) along the frontline in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv.

In Crimea, Russian officials ordered the evacuation of 2,000 people, following a fire at a military site on the Moscow-annexed peninsula.

The authorities did not provide a specific reason for the fire, but some Russian media outlets mentioned hearing explosions in the vicinity, and videos depicted thick black smoke rising into the sky. In recent months, military facilities on the peninsula, which serve as a vital supply route for Russia's operations in Ukraine, have been targeted multiple times, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced plans to offer additional military assistance to Ukraine in their conflict, with a new aid package worth $1.3 billion. This package will include air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, drones, and other military equipment to support Ukraine's efforts.