Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out conditions on Monday for ending his invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow's forces shelled the country's second city and Western nations prepared even more sanctions.

Putin's ultimatum came as Moscow and Kyiv held their first talks since the outbreak of war last Thursday, which shocked the world and provoked a massive diplomatic, economic, cultural and sporting backlash.

Shortly before the talks broke up, agreeing merely to hold a second round of negotiations "soon", Putin laid out his prerequisites for ending the war in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Putin stressed that a settlement is possible only if Russia's legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account, including the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the demilitarisation and denazification of the Ukrainian state and ensuring its neutral status," the Kremlin said.

Fighting continued to rage during the dialogue, with at least 11 people killed by Russian attacks in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, Ukraine says, while more than a half a million people have fled the country.

